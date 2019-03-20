Oxford University researchers have reportedly developed a vaccine that can be used to block and prevent pain caused by arthritis. For those who suffer from arthritis pain this could be huge! It’ll actually help the immune system produce antibodies that help block the pain. The results in mice were extremely effective.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: There’s An Arthritis Vaccine? was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 100.3: