CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Stop: 4 Hot Garbage Comments Straight People Make That Should Never Be Uttered Again

An ongoing list.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Miguel Cotto v Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

We’ve barely made it to April and already, the heteros of the world have spewed some of the most ridiculous comments this year.

These comments have ranged from ignorant to outright violent, and all of them should be a cause for concern. Not surprisingly, some of the most ridiculous statements came from people with a massive following. Unfortunately, they probably reflect other people who let hot garbage thoughts about LGBT folks seep into their brain.

From barely funny comedians to fragile boxers, hit the next pages for four statements that shouldn’t be uttered by a straight person ever again.

Stop: 4 Hot Garbage Comments Straight People Make That Should Never Be Uttered Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close