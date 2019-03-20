CLOSE
Blissful Black Queen: All The Reasons We’ll Never Stop Obsessing Over Bianca Lawson

Happy Birthday, Miss Lawson!

Ebony Magazine's Ebony's Power 100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Today is Bianca Jasmine Lawson‘s 40th birthday and we couldn’t let the day go by without celebrating the talented beauty. To get straight to it, there are so many reasons we love her—did we mention she’s talented and beautiful? She also reminds us of the good ol’ days.

Back in ’01, the Queen Sugar actress starred in cult classic film Save The Last Dance, in which she played the ever so catty Nikki—a role that couldn’t be further from her real life persona, but we were HERE for the ‘tude.

You can do it, put yo’ back into it…..is an ’00s moment we’ll never forget!

Also, Bianca. DOES. NOT. AGE.

Save The Last Dance was 18 years ago, for instance. This is her now:

My intuition is telling me today.. 🍀

Unbelievable right?

There are a gazillion more reasons we [heart emoji] Miss Lawson. Hit the flip to check those out and join us in wishing her a happy, happy birthday.

