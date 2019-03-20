Ohio Democratic Dinner Headliner Announced

Yesterday, the Ohio Democratic Party announced that it will host U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at this years fundraising dinner.

Pelosi is a Democratic Congresswoman of San Francisco, California. She will speak at the annual legacy dinner in Columbus on May 17th.

The Democrats released the statement just before Republican President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit today at the Army Tank Plant in Lima, Ohio.

State Chairman David Pepper says as Democrats prepare for 2020, Congresswoman Pelosi is a great representation of “what it means to stand up to this president and make him respect the people’s House.”

Tickets for the dinner will start at $250 each. The venue which will hold the dinner is to be announced later.

