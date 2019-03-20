CLOSE
Cincy
Ohio Democratic Dinner Headliner Announced

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi And House Democrats Call On Speaker Ryan To Not Recess House Until Gun Bill Vote

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Yesterday, the Ohio Democratic Party announced that it will host U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at this years fundraising dinner.

Pelosi is a Democratic Congresswoman of San Francisco, California. She will speak at the annual legacy dinner in Columbus on May 17th.

The Democrats released the statement just before Republican President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit today at the Army Tank Plant in Lima, Ohio.

State Chairman David Pepper says as Democrats prepare for 2020, Congresswoman Pelosi is a great representation of “what it means to stand up to this president and make him respect the people’s House.”

Tickets for the dinner will start at $250 each. The venue which will hold the dinner is to be announced later.

Source: 10TV

Ohio Democratic Dinner Headliner Announced was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

