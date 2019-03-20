Ohio Lawmaker Wants To Ban Cigarette Smoking In Car With Children.

Columbus, OH – Attention all cigarette smokers! A new law is being presented to prohibit smoking in a vehicle if there is a child or children younger than 6. According to Abc6onyourside.com, Senator Tina Maharath has presented this proposal to legislation with a fine of $500 to any violator to be fined. If a person is a repeat offender they could face another $500 fine plus $20 for each subsequent violation.

It hasn’t been determined whether vaping would be included but it does cover lighted cigar, cigarette, pipe or lighted smoking device for burning tobacco.

If doesn’t make you want to quit, good luck!

