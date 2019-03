Christian Harrison, a Dayton, KY resident, is one of 19 people to receive the Carnegie Medal for outstanding acts of heroism after saving a neighbor from a burning fire in the house back in 2017. Harrison will also receive a financial grant from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

SOURCE: WLWT YouTube

NKY Man Recognized For Saving Neighbor From Burning Fire was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Written By: A-Plus Posted 12 hours ago

