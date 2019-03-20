CLOSE
Trick Daddy And Trina Feud Hard on LHH:Miami!

99 Jamz UnCensored With Trick Daddy

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

The way it went down on last nights Love and Hip Hop: Miami reunion has everyone wondering if Trick Daddy and Trina are still friends. They had a full on screaming match and security had to intervene.

It got real heated! Trina accused trick of beign jealous of her killing him on his own song and that she puts our way more music than him, saying, “That’s why you’re mad. Let’s tell the truth. I put out a whole mixtape. What did you Trick? You didn’t put out no music. I did the record for you and I killed you on the verse. And that’s why you’re mad, so let’s talk about it since you wanna talk. We got on all black, I did your record and I murked you on the record. I put out more music than you, and you’re mad.”

Trick responded, saying, “You ain’t gon’ say Miami without saying Trick.” Trina replied, “Where is your music boy? You’re still doing music like it’s 1998 boy. The last time you were on a record is because Trina was on there. Everybody that’s in this audience has heard Trina over the last ten years. Have we heard Trick Daddy? Hell no. So let’s talk about it.”

Things really hit the ceiling when Trick said it wouldn’t be no Trina without him. Trick Daddy later tweeted that their is no love lost between the two.

 

