Michael Sterling Lets The Saints Know Why He Referred To God As ‘Her’ In His Wedding Vows

Whether you agree or not about the exorbitant cost of their nuptials, a whopping $1,000 per guest, it cannot be debated that Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling’s dream wedding on Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta was absolutely stunning.

From the flowers to Eva’s gown to her husband’s utter dedication to their family, their union was a beautiful lesson in love and commitment.

But Michael set off some of the older more traditional Saints, who took issue with him referring to God as “her” when he recited his vows to his blushing bride.

Well, Michael must have caught wind of the backlash, because on Monday he addressed the situation, explaining why he chose to use the female pronoun.

And ladies…he broke it all the way down!

“I love my wife and I hand-wrote my vows from a place of intentional love. It appears that some folks have questioned the fact that I referred to God as “her” in my vows and they have offered to pray for my ignorance. I do not speak much about these things, but I will have a few things to say over the next week or so. I am not a theologian, but I referred to God as “her,” because I believe, as many saints do, that God is a mother to the motherless and a father to the fatherless,” the Atlanta politician wrote on Instagram.

Michael stressed that he also believes that God , who is a “a mother to the motherless and a father to the fatherless…transcends time, space, existence, and life.”

Adding, “I think we err not to see God in each and every one of us. I think we err to limit God. And sometimes I use the pronoun ‘her’ to refer to God because I see God as resembling us and as greater than all of us.”

He concluded with the following: “As for my vows, I referred to God as ‘her’ intentionally because I see the God in my wife and God put it on my heart to make sure she heard and felt that.”

That’s right!

See him take y’all to church below:

Eva is one lucky woman. Congrats to you two!

