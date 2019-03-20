Meet Michael Love: The Detroit Teen Accepted To 41 Colleges

Michael Love is a senior at Detroit’s Cornerstone Health & Technology school. He has been in the news for the last week after receiving 41 college acceptance letters and over $300,000 in scholarship money. Outside of applying for colleges, Michael spends his time in the National Honor Society as well as on the court as a member of the varsity basketball team.

Michael and his mother appeared on The Morning Heat to talk about his accomplishments and what is next for Michael.

Congrats Michael and keep up the great work! We are excited to see what else you accomplish.

