CARDI B: Trademarks “Okurrr”

Cardi B filed paperwork to trademark “Okurrr.” (The Blast)

She explained to Jimmy Fallon that her catchphrase sounds like a “cold pigeon in New York City.”

Three Rs in “Okurrr” will be used on Cardi B posters and “paper goods.” In February, she trademarked the two-R “Okurr” for “hoodies, jackets, footwear, headgear, bodysuits, leggings and undergarments.” (E! News)

Cardi B did not originate “Okurrr.” Neither did Kendall Jenner and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, who used it two years ago on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

 

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Laganja created it, Kim Kardashian stole it and Cardi B popularized it.
  • New season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians arrives March 31st.
Photos
