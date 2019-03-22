With all of the rumors and tea that is being spilled about the life of Wendy Williams and her marriage, her husband, Kevin Hunter, has released a statement.

Hunter told Entertainment Tonight, “Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves. It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

Hunter’s statement came after Williams told her audience this week that she has been living in a sober facility. There are also photos circulating the internet of Hunter and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, on vacation.

This story is steady unfolding. We are rooting for you Wendy!

Wendy Williams Husband, Kevin, Release Statement was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 12 hours ago

