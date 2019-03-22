CLOSE
TLC is Heading to Broadway!

TLC: CrazySexyCool Premiere Event

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

If you are a TLC fan then Chilli just made an announcement that you are gonna be super excited to hear. TLC is taken its talents to Broadway!

Chilli said, “I’m personally working on some TV stuff. And us, TLC collectively we are. And we’re also working on the TLC musical and TLC on Broadway. So we’re gonna create new music for those projects as well.”

Chilli said they’ll share stories of their lives that fans have never seen or heard before, ““Well, we have so many stories to tell. We didn’t tell it all in our biopic that we did with VH1. But… a lot of stuff… a lot of good stuff. Very emotional, but a good ride, you know what I mean? I’m very, very, very excited about that. I almost can’t believe it.”

Nelly + TLC + FLO RIDA

Source: Live Nation / Radio One Atlanta

The girls will be busy cause TLC will also be going on a five-week tour with Nelly and Flo Rida this summer.

 

