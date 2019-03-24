CLOSE
Feature Story
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old Woman In The Face On The Subway

A man was arrested Saturday, days after a brutal attack on a 78-year-old woman on the New York City subway. The attack was caught on film by other riders on the train.

On Friday, the NYPD released surveillance footage and photos of 36-year-old Marc Gomez, asking for information on what many considered a “heinous attack” on the elderly woman. The attack happened shortly after 3 a.m. on March 10.

The graphic video, which was used as a call-to-action on social media, showed the man kicking the woman in the face twice, then in the body four more times.

No one in the video appeared to have intervened in the assault. Police said following the attack, the man fled the train while the victim rode one more stop before being met by emergency services to treat her injuries. She refused further medical treatment after she suffered injuries such as bleeding, swelling and cuts to her face.

Rapper and actor Ice-T was among the individuals thankful for Gomez’s arrest. “Looks like they got his b****ass,” Ice-T tweeted. “FYI … he ain’t safe in jail.”

 

Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old Woman In The Face On The Subway was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

