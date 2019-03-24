Body Found in River Identified As Missing Ohio Activist Amber Evans

Columbus Activist Amber Evans was last seen January 28th near the Scioto River in Columbus, fast forward to March 24th where Columbus Police announced that a body was recovered from the river. Hours later the body was identified as Amber Evans.

On January 28th , local activist Amber Evans was reported missing by her family after she left a meeting near downtown. Her car was later found abandoned on Belle Street, near the Scioto River. Evans’ mother told ABC 6/FOX 28 that Amber often liked to go to the Scioto Mile area near downtown to meditate.

Since her disappearance, in January, several local search parties and rallies have been held to help find Amber Evans, with no success. Amber’s mother and father both declined to comment through a family friend on Saturday and said they were waiting for an official identification on the body before saying anything further.

Police say additional information will be available pending the outcome of the Coroner’s investigation, and identification.

