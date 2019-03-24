Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Savannah is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Savannah is a 30 years old middle school teacher who for the last year has been dating 31 year old Roderick. Savannah says Roderick works for his family’s trucking business, but for the last 6 months, has expressed his lack of interest in working for the family business and talked about quitting. A month ago Roderick quit his job and he is still jobless. She says as of late, it seems like Roderick isn’t motivated to work at all and he’s asking about moving into her place until he gets “on his feet”. Tonight, Savannah wants to know if this is just a spell he’s going through and that she should stick by her man and help him get through this or is this really who he is, a lazy man who doesn’t want to work.

