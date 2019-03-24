1 reads Leave a comment
Of course Jordan Peele’s “Us” is number one on it’s opening weekend.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Us
|Uni.
|$70,250,000
|–
|3,741
|–
|$18,778
|$70,250,000
|$20
|1
|2
|1
|Captain Marvel
|BV
|$35,021,000
|-48.5%
|4,278
|-32
|$8,186
|$321,498,835
|–
|3
|3
|2
|Wonder Park
|Par.
|$9,000,000
|-43.2%
|3,838
|–
|$2,345
|$29,477,304
|–
|2
|4
|3
|Five Feet Apart
|LGF
|$8,750,000
|-33.7%
|2,866
|+63
|$3,053
|$26,461,064
|–
|2
|5
|4
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|Uni.
|$6,533,000
|-29.6%
|3,347
|-380
|$1,952
|$145,752,630
|$129
|5
|6
|5
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
|LGF
|$4,500,000
|-42.6%
|2,187
|-163
|$2,058
|$65,881,232
|–
|4
|7
|18
|Gloria Bell
|A24
|$1,802,500
|+394.5%
|654
|+615
|$2,756
|$2,498,485
|–
|3
|8
|6
|No Manches Frida 2
|PNT
|$1,780,000
|-53.5%
|472
|–
|$3,771
|$6,626,279
|–
|2
|9
|8
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
|WB
|$1,125,000
|-47.7%
|1,389
|-657
|$810
|$103,328,550
|–
|7
|10
|9
|Alita: Battle Angel
|Fox
|$1,015,000
|-46.6%
|1,439
|-257
|$705
|$83,748,050
|$170
|6
Weekend Box Office Results- March 24, 2019 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours