Weekend Box Office Results- March 24, 2019

Of course Jordan Peele’s “Us” is number one on it’s opening weekend.

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Us Uni. $70,250,000 3,741 $18,778 $70,250,000 $20 1
2 1 Captain Marvel BV $35,021,000 -48.5% 4,278 -32 $8,186 $321,498,835 3
3 2 Wonder Park Par. $9,000,000 -43.2% 3,838 $2,345 $29,477,304 2
4 3 Five Feet Apart LGF $8,750,000 -33.7% 2,866 +63 $3,053 $26,461,064 2
5 4 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Uni. $6,533,000 -29.6% 3,347 -380 $1,952 $145,752,630 $129 5
6 5 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral LGF $4,500,000 -42.6% 2,187 -163 $2,058 $65,881,232 4
7 18 Gloria Bell A24 $1,802,500 +394.5% 654 +615 $2,756 $2,498,485 3
8 6 No Manches Frida 2 PNT $1,780,000 -53.5% 472 $3,771 $6,626,279 2
9 8 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part WB $1,125,000 -47.7% 1,389 -657 $810 $103,328,550 7
10 9 Alita: Battle Angel Fox $1,015,000 -46.6% 1,439 -257 $705 $83,748,050 $170 6

