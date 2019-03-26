Dr. Dre is celebrating his daughter’s acceptance into the University of Southern California while taking a jab at the college admissions scandal. The rapper shared and later deleted a photo of him and his daughter, Truly Young, and her acceptance letter on Instagram. He captioned the photo, “my daughter got accepted into USC all on her own, no jail time.” Dozens of parents, including celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, are facing federal charges for allegedly cheating to get their kids into USC and other prestigious schools.

But after some social media heat, Dr. Dre deleted his post.

Dr. Dre Celebrates Daughter’s Acceptance To USC.. and takes a jab was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 11 hours ago

