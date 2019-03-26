Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Thomasina is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Thomasina has been with Ryan for 5 years and they have lived together for the last 2 years. When they first got together, Ryan mentioned that he had female friends that he has been close to since high school. Thomasina has met these women and says she is not a jealous woman, but, she recently saw that Ryan had paid a bill for one of his female friends. She looked closer at their banking statements, and noticed that there were many months since they moved in together, that bills beyond their own were paid. Tonight, she says friendship is one thing, but paying their bills is a problem. Is she right and what advice would you offer tonight?

