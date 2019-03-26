CLOSE
Two Survivors of the Parkland School Shootings Have Each Taken Their Own Lives

Seventeen students and teachers were killed on Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the second-deadliest shooting at a U.S. public schoo

A second survivor of last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida has reportedly died by suicide.

A 17-year-old Parkland sophomore reportedly died by suicide Saturday night, according to comments given to the Miami Herald by Coral Springs police. The student’s name has not been released yet. Per additional local reports, the death is under investigation.

In a series of tweets Sunday, Parkland shooting survivor and March for Our Lives activist David Hogg urged for more open communication on dealing with trauma. He also tagged Trump, criticizing the money he throws away on frivolousness like Mar-a-Lago trips instead of making a real push for mental health reform.

The previous weekend, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Sydney Aiello died by suicide. As revealed by her family in subsequent reports, Aiello had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Her friend, Meadow Pollack, was one of the 17 people whose lives were taken when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on campus with a semi-automatic rifle last February.

 

was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
