Score FREE Food on Opening Day in Cincy

Opening day for the Red’s is March 28th and to add to the fun of the parade and more Chick-Fil-A and Skyline Chili are both celebrating big this year by giving away free food to Red’s fans!

Chick-Fil-A has announced that they will be giving out free sandwiches to all Red’s fan come into their Cincinnati stores and purchase a drink wearing Red’s gear! This offer will be available starting at 10:30am and end at 8:00pm!

Skyline Chili is also getting on the free food fun by declaring opening day “Free Coney Day”. Skyline restaurants will give you a free cheese coney with a beverage purchase. The deal will last all day at all Greater Cincinnati Skyline restaurants and on Fountain Square from 10 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. on opening day. Only one hitch, the offer is not valid at Great American Ball Park.

Written By: Nia Noelle Posted 14 hours ago

