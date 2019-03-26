Opening day for the Red’s is March 28th and to add to the fun of the parade and more Chick-Fil-A and Skyline Chili are both celebrating big this year by giving away free food to Red’s fans!
RELATED STORY: Chuck Harmon, Reds’ First Black Player, Passes Away
Chick-Fil-A has announced that they will be giving out free sandwiches to all Red’s fan come into their Cincinnati stores and purchase a drink wearing Red’s gear! This offer will be available starting at 10:30am and end at 8:00pm!
Skyline Chili is also getting on the free food fun by declaring opening day “Free Coney Day”. Skyline restaurants will give you a free cheese coney with a beverage purchase. The deal will last all day at all Greater Cincinnati Skyline restaurants and on Fountain Square from 10 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. on opening day. Only one hitch, the offer is not valid at Great American Ball Park.
The Latest:
- Score FREE Food on Opening Day in Cincy
- Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding Out About Husband’s Love Child
- 5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get Your Ready For Spring
- DL’s Top 10 Worst Cat Calls
- George Wallace Doesn’t Turn Down A Gig
- Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows That Women Of A Certain Age Still Got It
- All Charges Dropped Against Jussie Smollett
- Jussie Smollet Criminal Case Charges Dropped!!
- Report: Deal Reached in Jussie Smollett Case, Charges Dropped
- Jennifer Williams is Returning to BBW:LA!
Score FREE Food on Opening Day in Cincy was originally published on www.wiznation.com