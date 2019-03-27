At Diana Ross‘ birthday celebration last night in Los Angeles, a star-studded group of entertainers and friends joined the legend for some great company at the Warwick.

Beyoncé, Diddy and others were among the guest in attendance and at one point, Tracee Ellis Ross had the mic and asked Beyoncé to sing happy birthday!

“Beyoncé, are you still here?” she asked the crowd. “Do you wanna sing ‘Happy Birthday?’ Come on down . . . This is a really good 75 years.” From there, Beyoncé emerged to deliver the perfect rendition:

Beyoncé sings Happy Birthday to @DianaRoss at her 75th birthday party — Mar. 26th. 💖 pic.twitter.com/yrnTEy8uhD — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) March 27, 2019

Beyoncé sings Happy Birthday to @DianaRoss at her 75th birthday party — Mar. 26th. 💖 pic.twitter.com/PLqbvaGVzS — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) March 27, 2019

Even Diddy’s daughters got to perform with Ross on stage!

In addition to the gift of Beyoncé singing happy birthday, Ross was also given a whole formal day of celebration from the city of Los Angeles!

RELATED: #HappyBirthday — Diana Ross Then And Now

RELATED: Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson After ‘Leaving Neverland’ Controversy

RELATED: Diana Ross Performs A Tribute To Herself At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO]

Beyonce Sings Happy Birthday To Diana Ross At 75th Birthday Celebration [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 1 hour ago

Also On 100.3: