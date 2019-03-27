CLOSE
Cincinnati Red’s Opening Day Schedule

Downtown Cincinnati

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One

 

You know it’s officially spring when Opening Day hits in Cincinnati and this year it’s a little early landing on March 28th!  The Red’s will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park to kick off the 2019 baseball season.

Get your Red’s gear out and get ready for a full day of fun and rooting for home team!  Whether you have tickets to the game or not there’s something fun for you and the entire family to get into this year!  Plus a couple of Skyline Chili and Chick-Fil-A are getting in the fun this year giving away free food!  Get all the info here on how to get your free meals and see the schedule for Opening Day below!

Cincinnati Red’s Opening Day 2019 Schedule

11am-4pm Reds Community Fund Charity Block Party

This is a free block party so come out and enjoy with your entire family.  It’s located on Joe Nuxhall Way, Freedom Way and Walnut Street.

RELATED STORY:  Score FREE Food on Opening Day in Cincinnati

12noon 100th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade 

One of the major highlights of the entire day the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will start at the market, on Race Street, and will end at 500 Broadway Street.  This year’s parade is huge with 180 floats and the grand marshal, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. This will be the 100th year for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade so don’t miss it!  Below is a map of the parade route and closed streets.

4:10pm Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates

The gates will open at Great American Ball Park for game ticket holders at 2:10pm.  Pregame ceremonies will start at 3:30pm and the Reds Vs Pirates game is scheduled to start at 3:30pm.  All weather permitting, so far the forecast is for mid 60s and partly cloudy.

 

 

Cincinnati Red’s Opening Day Schedule was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Photos
