Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Ayanna is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Ayanna and Marcus are in their late 20’s and have been dating for one year. Ayanna admits that her last relationship ended on a bad note and left her a bit insecure. She says Marcus hasn’t given her a reason to not trust him until now. Ayanna says a few weeks back, Marcus had used her computer and left his Facebook page open. Right or wrong, she decided to read his messages. She finds a few messages where Marcus was extremely flirty with other women. Ayanna is worried that if she mentions this to Marcus she’ll come off like she’s insecure and jealous and he will also find out that she was snooping through his Facebook page, what advice would you offer Ayanna ?

