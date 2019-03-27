CLOSE
Love and R&B
Love And R&B’s Wednesday Night Mini Concert: Teddy Pendergrass

Join us tonight for the Wednesday Night Mini Concert, as we highlight the music of four-time Grammy nominated Teddy Pendergrass. Pendergrass began his musical career as lead singer of Harold Melvin & the Bluenotes, then went on to a very successful solo career. He retired in 2007 and passed away January 2010. His music will definitely live on forever!

Yesterday he would’ve celebrated his 69th birthday, so tonight we honor his life!

Click on our Facebook page and share your favorite Teddy Pendergrass  songs, we’ll be playing them throughout the night. Here’s ”Come Go With Me”, for you to check out and remember, it’s all #LoveAndRnB! 

