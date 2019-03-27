CLOSE
10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Injured in a Fight at a South Carolina School

The fight broke out Monday in a classroom at Forest Hills Elementary School.

 

WALTERBORO, S.C. — A South Carolina fifth-grader who was injured during a classroom fight this week has passed away.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the school district confirmed Raniya Wright, 10, died Wednesday morning at 9:39 a.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“Our community has suffered a tremendous loss,” the district said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened that Raniya Wright, a fifth-grade Forest Hills Elementary School student, has passed away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with this family in the difficult days ahead. The District has been communicating with the family to provide support and assistance, and we will continue to do so going forward.”

“Raniya was a wonderful student. She loved to write, spend time with her friends, play basketball and loved being a big sister. She was actively involved in her church as a junior usher. She will be missed greatly by her family, friends, and the entire school community.”

“Our entire school district is saddened by this event. It is very difficult to experience the death of a young person. We are providing guidance and counseling services to students, staff, and family members as needed. The well-being of our students and staff will remain a top priority as we deal with the emotions surrounding this tragedy. Children may be coming home with questions and worries about this loss. Please feel free to contact the school counselors if you have an issue you would like to discuss.”

“The District is cooperating fully with law enforcement as this matter is investigated. No further information is available now regarding the status of the investigation, but additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

“Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as we all work through the pain and emotions of this devastating loss.”

The school district suspended its Facebook page.

The fight broke out Monday in a classroom at Forest Hills Elementary School. The Colleton County School District says teachers ended the fight as quickly as possible, and called for EMS. An incident report states both of the students involved were fifth-graders, and the offense was listed as a simple assault.

According to the document, officers responded to the scene initially on a call that a student had collapsed. The report goes on to say Wright was in the nurses station and was unconscious but breathing when the arrived.

 

Photos
