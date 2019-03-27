Arby’s Manager Gets Spit On By Customer, Then Allegedly Shoots That Man to Death

8.409.0931 Sam Sylk Show Dear Sam, I’ve been seeing this guy for over 8 years, and of course we care for each other, and it shows by what he does for me. He has always been my friend w/benefits because I’ve been single mostly that whole time. So when I met someone else and got into a relationship, I stopped having sex with him but we still talk here and there. Someone told him who I was dating, at the time he got so mad with me he didn’t talk to me for weeks and when we did talk it was nothing but anger he later explained why he was so mad he said that I hurt his feelings however we moved passed that so my relationship had ended and I haven’t talked to him nor seen him so in a humble I seen him out we exchanged numbers and we started back where we kind of left off. Idk what it is but we always seem to come back to each other. So it’s been a year of us back dealing with each other, no commitment and I’m okay with that. I started spending the night at his house, we would tell each other that we love one another frequently. He has always been there for me especially financially whenever we’re together he makes me a feel like a shy little girl. So we recently had a date and during the date he made the comment like” so who’s gonna walk you down the aisle when we get married?” and of course in my head I’m like he better stop playing but then I say well is he serious? I replied jokingly "myself" and we laughed. The date went on and I took a few pictures , I have FB & IG but he doesn’t like social media at all. I posted a pic then I deleted. He called the next day and asked if I posted a pic of him and I told him yes but I deleted it, he went on to say why? I explained, he immediately got angry and said he’s done with me. Now he won't talk to me so I texted him apologizing and he replied “I’m not happy how we are today “. Every since this has happened I been a mess, Idk what should I do? Should I wait around to see if he come back? Or should I just give up? #samsylkshow #clevelandohio #chicago