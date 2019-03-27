CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Arby’s Manager Gets Spit On By Customer, Then Allegedly Shoots That Man to Death

1 reads
Leave a comment
Inaugural Arby's Action Sports Awards - Red Carpet and Show

Source: Rebecca Sapp / Getty

An Arby’s manager in Oklahoma reportedly shot and killed a customer after he spat on her and continued to threaten her, Buzzfeed News reports.

According to the outlet, after committing the act, the manager, 25-year-old Deionna Young, returned to Arby’s and completed her shift. She has since been charged with first-degree murder after confessing to Tulsa police that she shot 25-year-old Desean Tallent.

Officers initially responded to a call about a car that had crashed into a Walmart store entrance just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. They then discovered Tallent in his car with a gunshot wound in his chest; he later died.

Detectives found on surveillance footage that Tallent had gotten into an argument at the Arby’s and then threatened Young and spit in her face. Tallent then “promised to come back and hurt her, and about an hour later, came back,” the police shared in a statement.

Tallent started to drive off, so Young got in her car and followed him down the street. The two drivers were “playing cat and mouse,” according to the police. Then, Young allegedly shot Tallent and went back to work.

 

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of skaman306 and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Rebecca Sapp and Getty Images

More with Sam Sylk Live

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Arby’s Manager Gets Spit On By Customer, Then Allegedly Shoots That Man to Death was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close