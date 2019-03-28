MeToo: R. Kelly’s Hair Braider Gives Vivid Description of Sexual Assault!

And the list continues to grow. R. Kelly’s hair braiding stylist is speaking out and you guessed it, she is saying that she was sexually assaulted by the singer as well. She gives a very compelling take on what happened to her. Check out the video below:

Carter tells CBS News’ Jericka Duncan about the secret she harbored for more than 16 years. Carter was one of the anonymous accusers in R. Kelly’s criminal case is speaking out publicly for the first time​. Lanita Carter, the woman identified in the indictment as “L.C.”, was 24 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assault in 2003.

Carter claims that semen was found on her Tommy Hilfiger shirt and was kept as evidence. Ten months later she received a settlement for $650k in which Kelly denied any wrongdoing and she agreed to keep quiet. Kelly then made a song about making love to a woman that braids his hair. That song led to another confidential settlement of $100k and he denied any wrongdoing again and agreed not to perform the song.

Carter added, “Today I say: no more. You can talk about me. You can not like what I’m sayin’ about your favorite singer. But this is my life… This is my truth. This is what I have. If I die tomorrow, I know that I told the truth. I know that I want to be the best person I could be. I know that I want to help people. If it’s anybody that want to speak [their] truth, it’s hard when it’s a celebrity. It’s not easy. It’s not easy if it wasn’t a celebrity. It makes it 10 times worse.”

Carter was very detailed in her description of what happened to her. She is disregarding the NDA to speak publicly about what happened to her.

