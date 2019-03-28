CLOSE
Battle of the Exes: Kevin McCall Claps back at Eva Marcille Claims That She Hides From Him

Eva Marcille’s Ex Claims that She Is Lying On His Name!

It is not news that Eva Marcille has made claims that her ex, Kevin McCall, was abusive during their relationship. However, many were shocked when she took to the most recent RHOA and shared that she still fears for her safety.

“I still feel a sense of threat,” said Eva. “I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside of my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it is the scariest feeling ever.”

“Every time I move, he finds me,” she added. “Because of that, I live in multiple places. Safety is a priority for me.”

Kevin McCall, who currently only has supervised visits with their daughter Marley, tells a very different story.

But wait, there’s more…

CHILE, THE GHETTO!

What do you think what the allegations being by both parties?

 

Battle of the Exes: Kevin McCall Claps back at Eva Marcille Claims That She Hides From Him was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

