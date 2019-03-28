CLOSE
How Saint Jhn Inspired Kareem “Biggs” Burke To Return To Music

Kareem “Biggs” Burke has kept a low profile since his legendary run with business partners Jay-Z and Dame Dash as the co-founders of the iconic Rocafella records. He vowed to stay away from music until he met a promising young artist from Brooklyn that has the makings to become the next big thing in music. Saint Jhn already has the co-sign of music legend LA Reid, who signed him to his Hitco venture, and the blessing of Jay-Z, who told Biggs “he’s ready”. It was enough to bring Biggs back into the fold as his manager and build the next era of music around him. The two visited Studio One and chopped it up with Reec on how this magical pairing happened.

 

 

