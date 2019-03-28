Hughley TV: Loni Love Defends Jussie Smollett [VIDEO]

The DL Hughley Show
| 03.28.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Since the charges have been dropped against Jussie Smollett, people are split on where they stand with the embattled actor.  Some still don’t believe him, while others have been staunch supporters since the beginning. Comedian Loni Love is the latter.

Love explained on the DL Hughley Show nightly talk show, “I always believed him. I always believed that he was innocent. I mean, there was no reason for him to  make this up D.L.”

Watch the full video above to see her full reason for supporting Smollett. If you’re a naysayer, she might just change your mind.

The D.L. Hughley Show airs weeknights on TV One at 11/10c.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Hughley TV: Loni Love Defends Jussie Smollett [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close