Hundreds of Unused Water Found in Flint, Michigan Building

Flint Firebirds V Windsor Spitfires

Source: Dennis Pajot / Getty

FLINT, MI (WJRT/Gray News) – A Flint couple went exploring in an old building over the weekend and made a bizarre discovery.

The “urban explorers” went inside the old St. Agnes school on Sunday and found hundreds of water bottles, cases, and jugs. All of them unopened.

Jimmy Cowell shared video of their findings.

He and his fiance Kira Sutkay lived through the water emergency and are angry the water is going to waste.

“I’m not sure how it got left or just forgotten in that massive of an amount,” Cowell says. “It’s not a forgettable amount of water.”

Cowell believes the amount of water, which expanded to about six or seven rooms could fill at least four semi trucks.

“Thousands upon thousands of bottles just sitting there going to waste. Rooms upon rooms. Cases upon cases. Jugs upon jugs,” says Sutkay, baffled by their find.

It’s not clear where the water came from.

 

Hundreds of Unused Water Found in Flint, Michigan Building

