Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Dre is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Dre and Niecey have been dating for one year. Niecey got out of a long term relationship three years before meeting Dre. Dre says when they first started dating they were inseparable. He says the last few months have been weird. She keeps randomly mentioning her ex. Dre also overheard a phone conversation that Niecey was having with her best friend where she mentioned her ex several times. Tonight Dre is wondering if her speaking of her ex so often means that there are still some feelings or is it just conversation? What advice would you offer Dre.

