Ohio Pastor Denies Being A ‘Pervert’ Convicted On Sex Crimes

The pastor from Toledo faces life in prison.

Witness Stand and Judge's Bench

Source: Guy Cali / Getty

A former pastor has been convicted of sex trafficking. Anthony Haynes was found guilty for grooming a 14-year-old to have sex with two other pastors and with himself.

Wednesday Haynes, 40, heard the words, “guilty” from a jury of his peers. Shortly he claimed his innocence telling the court “I’m not a pervert.” Now Haynes will sit in prison and await his sentencing.

The two pastors, Kenneth Butler and Cordell Jenkins, who had sex with the 14-year-old have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors had evidence of texts, calls, voicemails, and photos from Haynes of the sexual activity involving the minor. The minor, who is now 19-years-old, says Haynes paid her for sex. In return, Haynes would play a father figure in her life and asked the church to watch over the child.

Haynes wife and stepdaughter have also been charged for abducting the minor at gunpoint and warn her to not testify back in January. Court documents the mother and daughter forced the minor out of her apartment, choked her with a cord and told her to take back statement she made to investigators.

Prosecutors say the victim is finally relieved to get this off her chest and find justice.

