Ohio Man Wins $500,000 Off Scrath-Off Lotto Ticket

Someone in Columbus is $500,000 richer. A 37-year-old man won the top prize of the Fastest Road to $1 Million lottery ticket.
The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle located at 280 E Whitter Street.
He chose the game’s $500,000 cash option. After taxes, Haag will receive a check for $360,000.
Officials say Haag is the third winner of the game’s top prize.
