CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Man Wins $500,000 Off Scrath-Off Lotto Ticket

0 reads
Leave a comment

Can I borrow $20 fam?

Someone in Columbus is $500,000 richer. A 37-year-old man won the top prize of the Fastest Road to $1 Million lottery ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle located at 280 E Whitter Street.

He chose the game’s $500,000 cash option. After taxes, Haag will receive a check for $360,000.

Officials say Haag is the third winner of the game’s top prize.

The Blackest Reactions To The Mega Millions Jackpot

12 photos Launch gallery

The Blackest Reactions To The Mega Millions Jackpot

Continue reading The Blackest Reactions To The Mega Millions Jackpot

The Blackest Reactions To The Mega Millions Jackpot

It’s that time again — when the lottery reaches “historic” highs and everyone dreams they will be the next millionaire. You need some serious luck because it’s a 1 in 302.6 million chance you will hit the lottery. SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck The winning numbers were read last night and there wasn’t a winner. “With no winner from Friday’s Mega Millions Drawing. The jackpot climbs now to 1.6 Billion. Many people are expected to spend $50-$100 or more on tickets for this next drawing. The next Drawing is Tuesday at 11:00 PM ET.” See below. https://twitter.com/BreakingNewsU_S/status/1053605136554229760 Yep, there is always Tuesday. Twitter is clearly having fun with the idea of being a millionaire. See some of the most hilarious (and Blackest!) reactions below:

Source: 10TV

Ohio Man Wins $500,000 Off Scrath-Off Lotto Ticket was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close