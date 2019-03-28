A new study has revealed that Millennial and Generation Zers are willing to take less pay for more free time. I myself find this to be true when you realize the monetary of your time.

Our time is valuable and so therefore if its not paying what i want than I would rather spend time with my son, and family.

The study on the other hand said this due to our increased connectedness — we can chalk this up to emerging technology — the way we work has changed. There are less opportunities to completely disconnect when your iPhone is constantly binging with email notifications.

This study also found that Baby Boomers spend an average of 43 hours per week in the office while Gen Z employees only spend 38.

Would you take less pay for more free time?

Source: Philly Voice

Millennials and Generation Zers Would Take Less Pay for More Free Time!!! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com