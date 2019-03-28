CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Watch The Deliciously Creepy New Trailer For Jordan Peele’s “Twilight Zone” Reboot [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Via Bossip:

You don’t want to miss Sanaa Lathan, Tracy Morgan, Seth Rogan, DeWanda Wise and many, many more on Jordan Peele‘s deliciously creepy “Twilight Zone” reboot that looks like must-see TV based on this mind-bending trailer.

Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SEE ALSO: Jordan Peele Says Weed Helped Him Write “Get Out”

Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” premieres April 1 on CBS All Access.

I Got 5 On It: Twitter Reacts To Jordan Peele’s Bugged Out ‘Us’ Trailer

13 photos Launch gallery

I Got 5 On It: Twitter Reacts To Jordan Peele’s Bugged Out ‘Us’ Trailer

Continue reading I Got 5 On It: Twitter Reacts To Jordan Peele’s Bugged Out ‘Us’ Trailer

I Got 5 On It: Twitter Reacts To Jordan Peele’s Bugged Out ‘Us’ Trailer

Jordan Peele done did it again. The renowned actor and director dropped the trailer for his forthcoming new horror movie Us, and Twitter has been reacting ever since.  From the use of the Luniz hit “I Got 5 On It” to Winston Duke’s character rocking a Howard University sweatshirt to the nuances of how Black people are portrayed in horror flicks, Twitter is rife with opinions. So while March 15, 2019 is a while off, the Internets is running rampant with speculations, theories and keen insight about Peele’s new flick. Peep the best of the best in the gallery. https://twitter.com/filmiliarface/status/1077583245515083777

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Watch The Deliciously Creepy New Trailer For Jordan Peele’s “Twilight Zone” Reboot [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close