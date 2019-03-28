CLOSE
Top 4 Things To Be Grateful For

In meditation and / or prayer, you have to remember there are great things to be thankful for and they outweigh whatever you think is hurting you.

 Laughter

Laughing is what naturally relieves stress.

Freedom of Speech

You can say what you feel because you have the right to do that.

Ability to Learn

Learning is the one thing that has no glass ceiling.

Your Mind

You can laugh at what’s funny to you, speak what you feel, and learn what you want.

