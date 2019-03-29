Bad breath is so unflattering! Most if the time people may assume someone’s breath stinks because they don’t brush their teeth or drink water. But, there are some surprising causes that people can’t control like diabetes, illness and medication. Sometimes if someone hasn’t eaten in a while it can cause their breath to smell bad.

DL's Top 10 Surprising Causes Of Bad Breath

Posted 18 hours ago

