Jazzy Report: Americans Are Miserable

Recent studies show that Americans are becoming more and more miserable. According to the report, the opioid crisis, time spent online and health care system are the driving forces behind why so many Americans are miserable. DL wonders why Trump isn’t on that list because most of us don’t like him and the ones that do are on opioids.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 18 hours ago

