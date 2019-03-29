Hughley TV: Anthony Anderson Is Proud To Host The NAACP Image Awards

Entertainment
| 03.29.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Did you know Anthony Anderson was a youth member of the NAACP?

The early involvement was a big inspiration behind the comedian/actor originally becoming a host of the annual NAACP Image Awards. Now, 6 years later, he is still hosting the star-studded event. This year the iconic event is celebrating 50 years.

Anderson stopped the D.L. Hughley Show nightly talk show to talk about this year’s show which airs live on TV One, Saturday, March 30 at 9/8c. He also revealed that he met Oprah at a previous year’s show and it began their friendship.

Watch the video above to hear all about it!

The D.L. Hughley Show airs weeknights on TV One at 11/10c.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Hughley TV: Anthony Anderson Is Proud To Host The NAACP Image Awards was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close