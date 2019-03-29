Justine Skye is the first featured artist for 101.1 The Wiz, WIZ VIP.

Justine stopped by the studio for a brief interview before heading to Top Cats. She sat down with Tropikana to tease their Q & A that they would finish later in the night.

The WIZ VIP experience began with our DJ’s, I- Grind and J Dough welcoming the crowd with music as they came in grabbing drinks and socializing.

The VIP experience with Justine began with an intimate Q & A with Tropikana. The two women discussed Justine’s career timeline, her inspiration for her music and her experience with domestic abuse.

The audience sent love and encouragement to the artist as she got emotional sharing her story. The moment was intimate and encouraging.

Following the Q & A, Justine Skye grabbed the mic and stool, and her soulful- angelic voice billowed through the speakers.

First performing her new single “Know Myself,” her highest streaming song right now. Then ending her performance with “Build.”The crowd applauded Justine after a fantastic performance, and a transparent sit-down interview and then asked for photos. The artist said, “of course!”

The WIZ VIP experienced ended with DJ J Dough spinning and every single person left with a photo and a memory.

WIZ VIP: Justine Skye was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 100.3: