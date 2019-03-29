CLOSE
WIZ VIP: Justine Skye

Justine Skye performing at Top Cats in Cincinnati

Source: Raven Fulton / Raven Fulton

Justine Skye is the first featured artist for 101.1 The Wiz, WIZ VIP.

Justine stopped by the studio for a brief interview before heading to Top Cats. She sat down with Tropikana to tease their Q & A that they would finish later in the night.

The WIZ VIP experience began with our DJ’s, I- Grind and J Dough welcoming the crowd with music as they came in grabbing drinks and socializing.

The VIP experience with Justine began with an intimate Q & A with Tropikana. The two women discussed Justine’s career timeline, her inspiration for her music and her experience with domestic abuse.

The audience sent love and encouragement to the artist as she got emotional sharing her story. The moment was intimate and encouraging.

Following the Q & A, Justine Skye grabbed the mic and stool, and her soulful- angelic voice billowed through the speakers.

Justine Skye performing at Top Cats in Cincinnati

Source: Raven Fulton / Raven Fulton

First performing her new single “Know Myself,” her highest streaming song right now. Then ending her performance with “Build.”The crowd applauded Justine after a fantastic performance, and a transparent sit-down interview and then asked for photos. The artist said, “of course!”

 

Justine Skye performing at Top Cats in Cincinnati

Source: Raven Fulton / Raven Fulton

Justine Skye performing at Top Cats in Cincinnati

Source: Raven Fulton / Raven Fulton

The WIZ VIP experienced ended with DJ J Dough spinning and every single person left with a photo and a memory.

 

