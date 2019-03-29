Watch The Explosive Trailer for RHOA Reunion!!

We have been hearing about how wild it got during the taping of the RHOA reunion special and now we finally get to see a sneak peek of it for ourselves. Check out the ladies in action below:

It looks like all 5 of these peach holders are gonna give us a show and we will get to get down to the bottom of why Nene blocked most of her cast members. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 11 Reunion special airs April 7, 2019, on Bravo.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 10 hours ago

