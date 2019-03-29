CLOSE
Watch The Explosive Trailer for RHOA Reunion!!

RHOA Cast

Source: Mark Hill / Bravo

We have been hearing about how wild it got during the taping of the RHOA reunion special and now we finally get to see a sneak peek of it for ourselves. Check out the ladies in action below:

It looks like all 5 of these peach holders are gonna give us a show and we will get to get down to the bottom of why Nene blocked most of her cast members. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 11 Reunion special airs April 7, 2019, on Bravo.

 

Watch The Explosive Trailer for RHOA Reunion!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

