Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Diamond is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Diamond and Nathan have been dating for three years. In the beginning of the relationship, they both agreed that marriage would be the end goal. Diamond says she’s in her early 30’s she wants children but not before marriage. She’s feeling that Nathan has gotten too comfortable in the relationship and maybe that’s why he hasn’t mentioned marriage in the last two years. Diamond feels like she’s invested so much time in the relationship that walking away from an otherwise great guy would be a mistake. Is it time for her to make a push for the next level or be patient? What advice can you offer?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: