Which Nation is the Happiest Nation in the World?

Happy Latin Family

Source: Silvia Boratti / Getty

What Nation is considered to be the happiest in the world? It’s not the U.S. Finland is ranked the world’s happiest nation for the second year in a row in the annual World Happiness Report from the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Family holding basket of Easter eggs

Source: RgStudio / Getty

The report is based on factors including economic wealth, life expectancy, social support, freedom to make life choices, and levels of government corruption.

The other Nordic countries were also up at the top again this year,  Finland is followed by Denmark, Norway, and Iceland. Rounding out the top 10 were The Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada, and Austria. The U.S. fell from 18th place last year to 19th place.

 

Which Nation is the Happiest Nation in the World?

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
