Another Day, another lawsuit! This time, rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued by a clothing stylist for not paying up after she styled Minaj for over a month at the rate of$1,500 per day.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Cristina Acevedo claims she was hired to as a stylist for Minaj in 2017 at the rate of $1,500 per day. Acevedo claims she worked over 10 hours per day over the course of 24 days while traveling around the United States. Things went left at the end of the trip when Minaj refused to pay her $36K for the work. Acevedo says she had to track down Minaj for the payment. She claims she received an email from Minaj saying, “No one is paying you 36 thousand dollars. Send an email with some sense or don’t send any others. This isn’t your get rich quick scheme.”

Acevedo claims she’s now owed $43,200 … plus some damages.

Nicki Minaj Sued By Stylist for $40K! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 15 hours ago

