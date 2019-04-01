Big Sean Wants To Shine A Light On HBCU Students [Exclusive Interview]

There is no doubt about it, Big Sean loves giving back. Through his Sean Anderson Foundation, he has made a major impact on the Detroit community with his All Star Giveback, Don Weekend, and so much more. Now, Sean has teamed up with Ally Financial and The Thurgood Marshall College Fund to help young entrepreneurs.

Moguls In The Making is a competition series featuring teams of students from HBCUs across the country. The program is a way for young people to learn financial literacy while also giving them the tools to be successful in the future. They held the first competition this past weekend in Detroit.

The Morning Heat sat down with Big Sean to discuss the program, why it is important to include HBCUs, and what he has planned for the city of Detroit.

