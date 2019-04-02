Hip-hop singer Khalid will be heading out on his first headlining North American tour this summer. It’s called the Free Spirit World Tour, and it will support his upcoming album of the same name. The trek runs from June 20th to August 17th, with stops in Phoenix, Dallas, Boston, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and other cities. Khalid’s Free Spirit album drops this Friday.

Khalid Going On First North American Tour, Stops in Cincinnati was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted April 2, 2019

