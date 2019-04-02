CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That May Piss You Off

0 reads
Leave a comment
Men and women standing in tight circle, looking upwards

Source: Stockbyte / Getty

Today marks National Equal Pay Day, which symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year. It also brings awareness to pay discrepancies amongst men and women in the workforce.  According to the National Day Calendar, folks are to commemorate the important day by wearing red and using the hashtag #EqualPayDay on social media.

Instead, we’ve decided to highlight some of the trifling facts about the gender wage disparity that has existed since women entered the workforce several decades ago. Although we’re making strides, slowly but surely, we still have a long ways to go before we reach equality. Hit the flip to check out these preposterous facts about equal pay that will more than likely piss you off.

SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That May Piss You Off was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close