Taco Bell Manager Gets Sentenced To Anger Management After Choking Her Pregnant Employee

A Taco Bell manager in Portland, Oregon has been sentenced to both anger management and community service after pleading guilty last Friday to charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation, according to local news outlet Fox 12.

The incident went down as 48-year-old Linda Joyce Wilkerson was allegedly angry with her employee-who was four months pregnant–for needing to take frequent breaks. Investigators told the publication that this case began back in June of 2018, when Wilkerson attacked her employee by wrapping her hands around the woman’s throat.

Based on surveillance video seen below, the manager can be seen screaming at the victim, slamming the door in her face twice and then wrapping both of her hands around her throat. “To me it is a big deal,” the victim said in court on Friday. “I was pregnant with my now-healthy son. That was my job. I was supposed to feel safe there. I wasn’t sure if she was going to let go of my throat. It was a big deal. I do believe she deserves this sentence.”

Wilkerson was ultimately sentenced to three years of formal probation along with 100 hours of community service. She has also been ordered to take anger management classes and will pay the victim a whopping $250 in restitution. Linda is not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

A Taco Bell manager tried to strangler her pregnant employee after getting upset because she wanted too many breaks. MORE: https://t.co/pVvFBoQagX pic.twitter.com/mKLBJ2FYdn — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) April 2, 2019

