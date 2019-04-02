CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Taco Bell Manager Gets Sentenced To Anger Management After Choking Her Pregnant Employee

0 reads
Leave a comment
Daily life In Gurugram Haryana

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Via Bossip:

A Taco Bell manager in Portland, Oregon has been sentenced to both anger management and community service after pleading guilty last Friday to charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation, according to local news outlet Fox 12.

Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The incident went down as 48-year-old Linda Joyce Wilkerson was allegedly angry with her employee-who was four months pregnant–for needing to take frequent breaks. Investigators told the publication that this case began back in June of 2018, when Wilkerson attacked her employee by wrapping her hands around the woman’s throat.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Based on surveillance video seen below, the manager can be seen screaming at the victim, slamming the door in her face twice and then wrapping both of her hands around her throat. “To me it is a big deal,” the victim said in court on Friday. “I was pregnant with my now-healthy son. That was my job. I was supposed to feel safe there. I wasn’t sure if she was going to let go of my throat. It was a big deal. I do believe she deserves this sentence.”

SEE ALSO: True Story: Man And Dog Stuck In Snow For Five Days Survived Off Taco Bell Fire Sauce Packets

Wilkerson was ultimately sentenced to three years of formal probation along with 100 hours of community service. She has also been ordered to take anger management classes and will pay the victim a whopping $250 in restitution. Linda is not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

Porsha Williams Went On A Babymoon And Her Pregnant Body Is Still Bangin’

15 photos Launch gallery

Porsha Williams Went On A Babymoon And Her Pregnant Body Is Still Bangin’

Continue reading Porsha Williams Went On A Babymoon And Her Pregnant Body Is Still Bangin’

Porsha Williams Went On A Babymoon And Her Pregnant Body Is Still Bangin’

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_3020600" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] Porsha Williams, like many other Black women, suffers from fibroids and struggled to get pregnant after having a miscarriage six years ago. But now, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star is pregnant, engaged to her hot dog mogul boo Dennis McKinley and happier than ever. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] “The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s like a dream come true.” SEE ALSO: Porsha Williams Opens Up About Why She Kept Being Pregnant A Secret, Gary With Da Tea To Host Event For The Baby [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] While Porsha may not have told the girls on RHOA that she’s pregnant just yet, (they tape the show months in advance) her baby bump is poppin’ on the gram and we can’t stop scrolling through all her fabulous pregnancy photos. In addition to her prayer party for baby PJ last month, Porsha recently had a babymoon in the Bahamas. Check out the gorgeous maternity pictures she took on the beach.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Taco Bell Manager Gets Sentenced To Anger Management After Choking Her Pregnant Employee was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close