Wendy Williams Considering Separation From Husband Following His Alleged Mistress Giving Birth

Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Looks like Wendy is ready to make some moves and is finally exploring her options when it comes to her marriage.

via PageSix

Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, are laying the groundwork for a separation after a turbulent 22 years of marriage, Page Six has learned.

The daytime chat show queen has been married to Hunter since November 1997, a union dogged by rumors of Hunter’s infidelity in recent years.

Still, Williams was left devastated following Page Six’s revelations that Hunter’s alleged mistress of as much as 10 years, Sharina Hudson, gave birth earlier this week. It has not been confirmed Hunter is the father, but he is widely speculated to be.

Now sources say Williams and Hunter are exploring what a separation would look like, even though he remains her long-time manager. They are both partners in Wendy Williams Productions, the company that produces her popular daytime show.

 

